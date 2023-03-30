SSC recruitment 2023: Apply for over 200 posts; Check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring eligible candidates for the Ladakh Selection Post recruitment 2023. Online applications is invited from the interested and eligible candidates at the official website at ssc.nic.in. The application process has already commenced and the deadline for application submission is April 12.
Important Dates for SSC recruitment 2023
- Starting date of application: March 24, 2023
- Last date of application: April 4, 2024
SSC Recruitment Details
Total posts: 201
- UR candidates: 103 posts
- ST Candidates: 91 posts
- EWS candidates: 11 posts
- ESM Candidates: 11 posts
- VH candidates: 5 posts
SSC recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
The candidates who want to apply for the vacancies must have passed Matriculation / Graduation / Post-Graduation from a recognised University/Institute/Board.
Age Limit
The age of candidates must be minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 42 years as on the crucial date.
SSC recruitment 2023 Application Fee
- UR Candidates: Rs 100
- Women/ST/SC/PwBD/ESM Candidates: Nil
How to apply for SSC recruitment 2023
- Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
- Register and log in.
- Fill in the application
- Upload all documents and pay the application fee
- Submit the application form and take a printout of the application for future reference.