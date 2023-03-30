SSC recruitment 2023: Apply for over 200 posts; Check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring eligible candidates for the Ladakh Selection Post recruitment 2023. Online applications is invited from the interested and eligible candidates at the official website at ssc.nic.in. The application process has already commenced and the deadline for application submission is April 12.

Important Dates for SSC recruitment 2023

Starting date of application: March 24, 2023

Last date of application: April 4, 2024

SSC Recruitment Details

Total posts: 201

UR candidates: 103 posts

ST Candidates: 91 posts

EWS candidates: 11 posts

ESM Candidates: 11 posts

VH candidates: 5 posts

SSC recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

The candidates who want to apply for the vacancies must have passed Matriculation / Graduation / Post-Graduation from a recognised University/Institute/Board.

Age Limit

The age of candidates must be minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 42 years as on the crucial date.

SSC recruitment 2023 Application Fee

UR Candidates: Rs 100

Women/ST/SC/PwBD/ESM Candidates: Nil

How to apply for SSC recruitment 2023