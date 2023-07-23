SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 1,800 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring eligible job aspirants for recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts via the official website of SSC Headquarters, i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. The online application process has begun and the dead line for the submission of application is August 15, 2023.
You can check more details below or in the official notification.
SSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
Total Vacancy: 1,876 posts
- Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 109 posts
- Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 53 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1,714 posts
Educational Qualification
The candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent. The candidates who have appeared in their Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination can also apply.
Age Limit
The candidate’s age should be above 20 years and below 25 years as on August 1, 2023. Age relaxation available as per rules.
Application fee
The application the candidates need to pay is Rs 100.
Exam Centres in Assam:
Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107) and Silchar (5111)
SSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023: How to apply
- Go to official SSC site.
- Register and log in
- Fill in the application form.
- Upload all necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Keep the acknowledgement copy of your submission.