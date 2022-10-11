SSC recruitment 2022 for 990 posts; few days remain, apply soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of Scientific Asst (Indian Meteorological Department). A total of 990 posts are vacant under this latest notification. The candidates who fulfill the requirements desired for the post can apply online after reading the details about the Notification.

Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 30-09-2022 to 18-10-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 18-10-2022 (11:00 pm)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 19-10-2022 (11:00 pm)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 20-10-2022 (11:00 pm)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 20-10-2022

‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 25-10-2022 (up to 11:00 pm)

Computer Based Examination (Tentative): December, 2022

Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 100

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women Candidates: Nil

Payment Mode: Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking

Age Limit

Age (Maximum): 30 Years

Candidates must be born between 19/10/1992 and 17/10/2004

Relaxation age

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD (Unreserved): 10 years

PwBD (OBC): 13 years

PwBD (SC/ST): 15 years

Educational Qualification

Desired candidates are expected to have a qualifying Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications) or Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University or equivalent.

In case the candidate has a diploma degree, he/she should keep in mind about these points.

The qualifying Degree or Diploma referred above should be in First Class (60% marks) or 6.75 CGPA on a 10 point scale. The qualifying Degree or Diploma referred above must be of three (3) years duration after (10+2) examination. The applicant must have passed 10+2 Examination from a Recognized Board or equivalent in Science with Physics and Mathematics as core subjects.

Examination Pattern

The Commission will conduct a Computer Based Examination comprising 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration (120 minutes). The question paper would have two parts, Part-I (100 marks) and Part-II (100 marks).

Part I consists of (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning (ii) Quantitative Aptitude (iii) English language & Comprehension (iv) General Awareness. On the other hand, Part II consists of Physics / Computer Science & Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.