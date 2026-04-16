SSC Phase 14 Recruitment 2026: Notification out for over 3,000 posts, Application open
The Staff Selection Commission (SSS) has officially released the notification for SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026 for more than 3000 vacancies
The Staff Selection Commission (SSS) has officially released the notification for SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026 for more than 3000 vacancies. The application link for the recruitment drive is currently open and will be live till May 4, 2026.
The recruitment drive will fill up vacancies for clerical, technical, and field-level positions. Some of the commonly included posts are Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Laboratory Assistant, and Deputy Ranger.
Important Dates
- Application Start Date: 13 April 2026
- Last Date to Apply: 4 May 2026
- Last Date for Fee Payment: 5 May 2026
- Application Correction Window: 11 to 13 May 2026
- Expected Exam Date: June 2026
Vacancy Details
Total vacancies: 3,003
- Northern Region: 824
- Eastern Region: 436
- Western Region: 345
- Central Region: 312
- Madhya Pradesh Region: 267
- Southern Region: 258
- North Eastern Region: 215
- Karnataka Kerala Region: 198
- North Western Region: 148
Eligibility criteria
The eligibility criteria for SSC Phase 14 vary depending on the post applied for. The candidates should have a minimum qualification of Class 10th pass and should have passed Class 12 or hold a Bachelor’s degree.
Candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria including education, age limit and other details before applying for the recruitment drive.
Selection Process
The selection process is primarily based on a computer-based examination. However, for certain posts, additional stages may be conducted.
Candidates will first appear for an online test that evaluates their general aptitude and subject knowledge. After this, shortlisted candidates may be called for skill tests depending on the job requirements.
The final stage involves document verification, where candidates must present valid certificates and proofs.