SSC Phase 14 Recruitment 2026: Notification out for over 3,000 posts, Application open

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The Staff Selection Commission (SSS) has officially released the notification for SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026 for more than 3000 vacancies. The application link for the recruitment drive is currently open and will be live till May 4, 2026.

The recruitment drive will fill up vacancies for clerical, technical, and field-level positions. Some of the commonly included posts are Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Laboratory Assistant, and Deputy Ranger.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 13 April 2026

Last Date to Apply: 4 May 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: 5 May 2026

Application Correction Window: 11 to 13 May 2026

Expected Exam Date: June 2026

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 3,003

Northern Region: 824

Eastern Region: 436

Western Region: 345

Central Region: 312

Madhya Pradesh Region: 267

Southern Region: 258

North Eastern Region: 215

Karnataka Kerala Region: 198

North Western Region: 148

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Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for SSC Phase 14 vary depending on the post applied for. The candidates should have a minimum qualification of Class 10th pass and should have passed Class 12 or hold a Bachelor’s degree.

Candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria including education, age limit and other details before applying for the recruitment drive.

Selection Process

The selection process is primarily based on a computer-based examination. However, for certain posts, additional stages may be conducted.

Candidates will first appear for an online test that evaluates their general aptitude and subject knowledge. After this, shortlisted candidates may be called for skill tests depending on the job requirements.

The final stage involves document verification, where candidates must present valid certificates and proofs.