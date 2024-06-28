SSC MTS 2024 notification out: Apply now for 8326 posts, Here’s direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination 2024. The examination is all set to recruitment eligible candidates for 8326 vacancies under Multitasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination at the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in before July 31.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration Start date: June 27

Registration End date: July 31

SSC MTS Exam 2024 date: October-November 2024

Educational Qualifications:

A candidate should possess Matriculation (Class 10th) certificate from a recognized board.

Age Limit:

A candidate should age between 18 and 27 years.

Selection Process:

Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar)

Document Verification

Salary:

Selected candidate will receive a salary of Rs 18,000 to 22,000 per month with a pay band of Rs 5200 – 20200.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

From there, they need to get themselves registered.

Next they need to proceed to the login page.

Fill up the required details.

Upload necessary documents as per instructions.

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.