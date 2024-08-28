SSC GD Recruitment 2025: 50,000 plus posts to be filled, apply soon

SSC GD Recruitment 2025: The SSC GD (Staff Selection Commission, General Duty) constable recruitment 2025 shall be published soon and as many as 50,000 plus posts shall be advertised for at the earliest.

The official notification on the website read as follows, “As per the tentative calendar of the Examinations for the year 2024-2025, Notice of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 for inviting Online Applications from the aspiring candidates was scheduled to be published on the website of the Commission on 27.08.2024. However, due to administrative reasons, Notice of the said Exam will now be issued on 05.09.2024.”

Date Of Official Notification:

September 5, 2024 shall be the date on which the official notification shall be published for the posts of SSC GD recruitment 2025.

Age Limit:

The candidates age limit should be between 18 to 25 years as of 1st January 2025.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

How to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the registration tab and register.

Get login credentials.

Log in and fill out the application form as per instructions.

Upload documents and pay the application fee.

Review the application forma and submit it.

Download the file and take a printout so that it can be used for future reference.

SSC GD Recruitment 2025 Application fee:

The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. It is worth mentioning that, Women candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

The fee can be paid online through UPI, net banking, cash through SBI branches or via Visa/ Mastercard/ Maestro/ RuPay Credit or Debit cards.

The exact number of vacancies shall be known soon said reports.