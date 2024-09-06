SSC GD recruitment 2024 Notification out: Apply for 39481 Constable, Sepoy and Rifleman posts  

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to fill up as many as 39481 vacancies for the posts of Constable (General Duty), Sepoy and Rifleman (General Duty) on the official website. The commission will appoint the selected candidates in various CAPFs.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC GD recruitment 2024-25 from 05 September. The last date of application is 14 October.

Check more details regarding the recruitment drive below:

SSC GD 2024 Important Date

Application starting date: September 5, 2024

Last date of application: October 14, 2024

Edit of application: 5th to 7th November

SSC GD Constable 2025 Paper 1 will be conducted in the month of January or February 2025.

SSC GD recruitment Vacancy Details

Out of 39481 notified vacancies 15094 vacancies are for Male candidates and the remaining 3869 are for female candidates.

BSF: 15654

CISF: 7145

CRPF: 1154441

ITBP: 3017

AR: 1248

SSF: 35

Total: 39481

SSC GD Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for GD Constable (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSF, SSB, and riflemen) must have passed 10th class or equivalent from a recognized board.

SSC GD Age Limit (as on 01/01/2025)

Candidate is required to be between 18 to 23 years in order to be eligible for the SSC GD 2024-25 Exam. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-01-2002 and later than 01-01-2007. Age relaxation is given to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per the government rules.

Selection Process

Stage 1: Written examination (Computer Based)

Stage 2- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Stage 3- Physical Standard Test (PST)

Stage 4- Medical Test

After the medical test, the candidates shortlisted will have to appear for document verification.

The selection of the candidates will be done in the following CAPFs:

Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

GD Constable in Border Security Force (BSF)

GD Constable in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

GD Constable in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

GD Constable in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

GD Constable in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

GD Constable in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

GD Constable in Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles

Salary Details

BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF: Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100)

Sepoy in NCB: Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18,000 to 56,900)