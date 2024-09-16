SSC GD Recruitment 2024: How to apply for 39,481 for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened hiring for 39,481 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF. The 39,481 vacancies are for general duty constables in the Border Security Force (BSF), riflemen (general duty) in the Assam Rifles (AR), sepoys in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF). The application process is currently underway at the official website of SSC, which is ssc.gov.in. The application window will remain open for candidates to apply till October 14 at 11:00 PM.

Only those candidates who have passed their matriculation test or their tenth class from an accredited university or board in order to be able to apply for the exam before the deadline of January 1, 2025 are eligible to apply. The candidate should be between the ages of 18 and 23 as on January 1, 2025.

We have listed the step by step process for how to apply for the 39,481 for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys posts.

Vacancy Details

BSF: 15654 posts

CISF: 7145 posts

CRPF: 11541 posts

SSB: 819 posts

How to apply for SSC GD Recruitment 2024



Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Pay Scale:

Pay Level -1 (Rs 18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level – 3 (Rs 21,700/- to Rs 69,100/-) for all other posts

Application fee

A Rs 100/-application fee is required. Candidates who belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and Female candidates are exempted from application of fee.

Important Dates

Dates for submission of Online Application Form: September 5, 2024 till October 14, 2024

Last date and time for making Online Fee Payment: October 15,2024 (23:00)

Tentative Schedule of Computer-Based Examination: January – February 2025

You can also check the official notification here