SSC CHSL recruitment 2026: Notification likely to be released for group C posts soon

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Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release a notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SHSL) 2026 for the recruitment process in various posts in the group C category soon.

The candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply for the vacant posts in the central government departments online at the official SSC website in the notified time period.

The candidates who have passed 10+2 level education or has equivalent qualification can apply for this examination, which is held every year.

Online registration can be made by using the official SSC website when the notification is released.

SSC CHSL 2026 vacancy details

SSC CHSL examination is held to recruit candidates for posts like LDC, JSA, and DEO. Such posts come under the ministries and departments of the Government of India.

Eligibility and Age Criteria

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The applicant should have passed the 10+2 examination. The minimum age criteria are 18 to 27 years, while relaxations are allowed for reserved categories.

Candidates must make sure that the educational qualification certificate is valid and issued by a recognized institution.

Application fee and registration procedure

The application fee will most likely be similar to last years, with concessions for women, SC, ST, and other reserve categories.

Candidates need to pay the application fee using debit cards, credit cards, or net banking via the SSC website.

Selection Process

Selection will involve the objective type examination Tier I and Tier II, as well as skill or typing tests based on the nature of the post. The Tier I exam includes general intelligence, logical reasoning, numerical ability, English comprehension, and general awareness. The Tier I examination is scheduled to take place from July to September 2026.