SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 20,000 Group-B and Group-C posts, Check eligibility, and other details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2022) for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up approx 20000 vacancies for engagement of students under various central government departments of India.

Interested and eligible candidates can now apply SSC CGL Exam 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Students should remember that the application link for Combined Graduate Level Exam will be closed after 08 October 2022. However, they can pay the application fee via online mode upto 09 October 2022 and via through e-challan till 10 October 2022.

Check the important dates, SSC CGL application fee and other important details below

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Important dates

Commencement of online application for SSC CGL: September 17, 2022

Last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022: October 8, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: October 12 to October 13, 2022

Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination): December 2022

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details



Tentative vacancies:There are approx. 20,000 vacancies. However,firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with Post wise, category wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in).

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria viz essential educational qualification, age limit etc are different for various posts, candidates can go through the eligibility criteria with the help of SSC CGL notification 2022 provided here.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates applying for the SSC CGL 2022 exam are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee however, Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation do not need to pay any fee.

How to Apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2022

Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. For detailed instructions, please refer to Annexure-III and Annexure-IV.

Last date and time for submission of online applications is 08-10-2022 (23:00).

