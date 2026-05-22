SSC CGL 2026 Notification: Application Open For 12,256 Vacant Posts Till June 22, Check Details

SSC CGL 2026 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 on May 21, 2026, on its official website. According to the notification, there are approximately 12,256 vacancies available. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until June 22, 2026.

SSC CGL 2026 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 on May 21, 2026, on its official website. According to the notification, there are approximately 12,256 vacancies available. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until June 22, 2026.

The SSC CGL examination is conducted annually to recruit graduate candidates for various Group B and Group C positions in ministries, departments, and government offices across India.

Important Dates

Notification release date: May 21, 2026

Application Start Date: May 21, 2026

Last Date to apply online: June 22, 2026

Last Date of Fee Payment: June 23, 2026

Application Correction Window: June 29 to July 1, 2026

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date: August-September 2026

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date: December 2026

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have completed a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

The candidate should be between 18 and 32 years of age.

Application Fee:

To apply, the applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women and SC, ST candidates, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process:

The computer-based Examination will be conducted in two tiers: Tier I and Tier II.

How to apply

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Register yourself by providing the essential information, and providing the authentic email ID and phone number.

Log in to your account by entering the user ID and password you received on your registered email ID.

Fill out the SSC CGL 2026 application form accurately.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Submit it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.gov.in.