SSB Recruitment 2026: REMINDER! Apply online for 827 Tradesman & Driver Posts before 20th April
Do not miss SSB Recruitment 2026. 827 vacancies await qualified candidates. Apply online at ssb.gov.in before April 20, 2026.
SSB Recruitment 2026: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has released the official notification for the SSB Constable Recruitment 2026.
A total of 827 vacancies have been announced for the positions of Constable (Tradesman & Driver) under the Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) and Non-Ministerial categories.
This recruitment presents a valuable opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th grade, as well as those with ITI and diploma qualifications, to join one of India’s premier paramilitary forces. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ssb.gov.in, within 30 days from the publication date of the notification in Employment News (21–27 March 2026).
Important Dates
- Application State Date: 21st March 2026
- Apply Online Last Date: 20th April 2026
- Fee Payment Last Date: 20th April 2026
- Correction Date: As per the schedule
- Admit Card: Notify Later
- Exam Date: Notify Later
Educational Qualification
- Driver: Valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License
- Veterinary: Science subject + 1 year experience in animal treatment
- Tradesman Posts: ITI certificate/diploma/work experience
- Nursing Orderly: First Aid Certificate + 1 year experience in a hospital
Age Limit
- Constable (Veterinary, Driver & Nursing Orderly): 18 to 27 Years.
- Constable (Carpenter): 18 to 25 Years.
- Constable (Other Trades): 18 to 23 Years.
Salary Package
- Pay Level: Level-3 (7th CPC)
- Salary: ₹21,700 – ₹69,100
Check the official notification here