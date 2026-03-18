SSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; Apply Online for 233 Head Constable Posts

SSB Recruitment 2026:

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the Head Constable Notification for 2026 in the Employment News dated 21–27 March 2026. This notification is available on the official website at

recruitment.ssb.gov.in

. A total of 233 vacancies have been announced for various positions, including Head Constable (Steward), Head Constable (Communication), Head Constable (Electrician), and Head Constable (Veterinary).

Candidates aged 18 to 27 years (for the positions of Steward, Communication, and Veterinary) and 18 to 25 years (for the Electrician position) who have completed their 12th grade or matriculation and possess a diploma, certificate course, or relevant work experience are eligible to apply.