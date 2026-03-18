SSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; Apply Online for 233 Head Constable Posts
Apply for SSB Recruitment 2026 and explore roles like Head Constable (Steward) and Head Constable (Electrician).
SSB Recruitment 2026: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the Head Constable Notification for 2026 in the Employment News dated 21–27 March 2026. This notification is available on the official website at recruitment.ssb.gov.in. A total of 233 vacancies have been announced for various positions, including Head Constable (Steward), Head Constable (Communication), Head Constable (Electrician), and Head Constable (Veterinary).
Candidates aged 18 to 27 years (for the positions of Steward, Communication, and Veterinary) and 18 to 25 years (for the Electrician position) who have completed their 12th grade or matriculation and possess a diploma, certificate course, or relevant work experience are eligible to apply.
The online application process for SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 will commence as per the publication date in Employment News, and candidates must submit their applications within 30 days of the advertisement’s publication.
Important Dates
- Starting Date: 21/03/2026
- Last Date: 20/04/2026 11:59 PM
- PET & PST Date: Available Soon
- Exam Date: Available Soon
- Admit Card: Available Soon
Educational Qualification
Post-wise: 12th Pass / Matriculation + Diploma / Certificate Course / Working Experience as applicable
Age Limit
18–27 Years (Steward, Communication, Veterinary) | 18–25 Years (Electrician)
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 233
- Head Constable (Steward): 2
- Head Constable (Communication): 197
- Head Constable (Electrician): 29
- Head Constable (Veterinary): 5
Selection Process
- PET & PST Test
- Written Examination
- Skill Test Only For HC (Electrician)
- Medical Examination
- Document Verification
Candidates are advised to check the notification here before applying for the vacant posts.