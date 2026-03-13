SSB Odisha Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 883 Posts, Salary Rs 21,300 – Rs 67,700

Advertisement

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2026: The State Selection Board of Odisha (SSB Odisha) has announced the recruitment for the year 2026 for 883 positions, including Junior Assistants and Junior Clerks. Candidates with any bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply online. The online application period opens on March 11, 2026, and closes on April 13, 2026. Interested candidates should submit their applications through the SSB Odisha website at ssbodisha.ac.in . Important Dates

Application Start Date: 11th March 2026

Application End Date: 13th April 2026

Written Test Date: To be announced

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution / Board.

Adequate knowledge of basic computer skills with certification.

Applicants must be citizens of India and domiciled in the State of Odisha.

Age Limit

Advertisement

Minimum Age: 21 Years

21 Years Maximum Age: 42 Years

Application Fees

UR/SEBC: Rs 500

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 200

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts will be made through a Written Test and a Computer Skill Test.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in.