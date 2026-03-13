SSB Odisha Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 883 Posts, Salary Rs 21,300 – Rs 67,700
Apply for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2026 for 883 positions. Check eligibility and important dates for your online application.
SSB Odisha Recruitment 2026: The State Selection Board of Odisha (SSB Odisha) has announced the recruitment for the year 2026 for 883 positions, including Junior Assistants and Junior Clerks. Candidates with any bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply online. The online application period opens on March 11, 2026, and closes on April 13, 2026. Interested candidates should submit their applications through the SSB Odisha website at ssbodisha.ac.in.
Important Dates
Application Start Date: 11th March 2026
Application End Date: 13th April 2026
Written Test Date: To be announced
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution / Board.
- Adequate knowledge of basic computer skills with certification.
- Applicants must be citizens of India and domiciled in the State of Odisha.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 21 Years
- Maximum Age: 42 Years
Application Fees
UR/SEBC: Rs 500
SC/ST/PwD: Rs 200
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts will be made through a Written Test and a Computer Skill Test.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in.