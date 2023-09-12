SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Over 1060 posts to be filled, Salary up to Rs 1,42,400

The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has announced 1065 vacancies for Lecturers (Direct Payment Post) in different subjects on its official website at www.ssbodisha.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply for the SSB Odisha Lecturer posts from the official website till October 13, 2023. No other means/mode of application submission will be accepted.

As per the official notification, the SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 application process has been started on 11th September 2023.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a scale of pay of Rs 44,900-Rs 1,42,400 (as per pay matrix level-10)of ORSP rules, 2017 plus usual DA as admissible from time to time for the teachers of non-government aided colleges of Odisha.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Starting date of registration: September 11, 2023

Last date of application: October 13, 2023(11.45pm)

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Graduate and postgraduate candidates with a minimum aggregate of 55% can apply for the Lecturers (DP Post).

Candidates must have a B.Ed. or equivalent Degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent to a B. Ed. from a recognized University / Institution for applying to SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment

Selection Process

The selection for this recruitment will consist of a written test, career, and viva voice test.

How to apply for SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSB Odisha at www.ssbodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on “APPLICATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF LECTURERS IN NON-GOVERNMENT AIDED COLLEGES OF ODISHA (ADVT NO 02/2023) Link”

Step 3: Enter “Email ID and Password” to register and login

Step 5: fill in the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the application form for future reference.