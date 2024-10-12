SSB Odisha announces PGT recruitment exam date 2024

The Odisha State Selection Board has set the exam date for Post Graduate Teacher positions. The exam will take place on November 17, 2024. It is divided into three shifts. This gives aspiring teachers a chance to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

As per reports, the exam will be conducted in three shifts. The morning shift, from 9 am to 11 am, will cover subjects such as commerce, education, botany, chemistry, geography, geology, economics, history, Hindi, home science, and English. The afternoon shift, from 12 noon to 2 pm, will feature industrial relations, mathematics, logic, philosophy, and Sanskrit. Finally, the late afternoon shift, from 3 pm to 5 pm, will include political science, Odia, physics, psychology, zoology, sociology, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Odisha Post Graduate Teacher exam will provide extra support for candidates with disabilities, offering 20 additional minutes per hour. The exam will take place in nine locations across Odisha: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore, Keonjhar, Rourkela, and Sambalpur.

Admit cards for the Odisha PGT 2024 exam exam will be available from November 8, 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their admit cards by entering their date of birth and mobile number on the SSB Odisha website.

The selection process will consist of a written test worth 150 marks and a career assessment test worth 50 marks, with the qualifying marks set at 40% for for unreserved candidates and 30% for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories.