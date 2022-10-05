SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 300 vacant posts

Are you a 10th-pass candidate who is currently in search of a government job? If yes, you will be excited to know that Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced notification for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) for 399 vacant posts. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the post after reading the notification.

According to the notification, 399 vacancies of various events for the post of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota for the year 2022 in Sashastra Seema Bal, Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Important details

Pay Matrix: Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

The candidates are also entitled to other allowances as admissible in the force.

Age: 18 to 23 years (relaxation as applicable)

Educational qualifications: matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board or institute

Sports qualification: sports qualification/ achievement

Closing date for applications: The closing date for receipt of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News except for the Remote areas.

Application Fee

R/ EWS/ OBC: Rs.100

SC/ST/ Ex-Serviceman/ Female candidates: Nil

Payment Mode (Online): Through Demand Draft

NB: Interested candidates are expected to download a detailed advertisement from www.ssbrectt.gov.in and apply after reading all the necessary details.

Check the official notification here

Check the official website