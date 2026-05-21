SRPF Group 5 recruitment exam to be re-conducted on May 24

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The Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 5 recruitment examination has been announced to be reconducted on May 24, 2026. The SRPF group 5recruitment examination was put on hold over allegations that several questions were copied from a private guidebook.

According to an official communication issued by the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), SRPF, Pune, the examination has been rescheduled to be held for candidates appearing under SRPF Group 5, Daund on May 24.

The authorities had to postpone the exam, which was scheduled to be held on May 2, after candidates alleged that nearly 85 out of 100 questions were directly lifted from a practice paper titled Sarav Prashnasanch 10, published by Maharashtra Publication Academy.

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Following the controversy, the examination was cancelled. Aspirants said the questions, answer options and sequence matched the guidebook exactly, raising concerns over the integrity of the recruitment process.

Following the allegations and protests, SRPF authorities suspended the recruitment process and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Officials have not yet clarified whether the inquiry into the alleged duplication and paper leak has been completed or whether any action has been taken.

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