South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Mega vacancies open for 1785 posts

South Eastern Railway has commenced the application process for the recruitment of the Apprentice posts. The South Eastern Railway aims to fill up a total of 1785 posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at RRC South Eastern Railway at the official website of rrcser.co.in and also on iroams.com/RRCSER24/ till December 27, 2024. The registration process has commenced on November 28, 2024.

Check the details for the eligibility, selection process and other details here.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have a Matriculation certificate (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects). They should also have an ITI Pass certificate in the related trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The ITI Pass certificate should be granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit

The age limit set for the candidates is 15 years of age and 24 years of age or less as on January 1, 2025. The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates applying for the respective trades. The merit list will be based on the marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or group of subjects.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100/-. However, SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women candidates are exempt from this fee. The payment can be made using a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or E-Wallets. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of South Eastern Railway.