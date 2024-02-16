SECL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 1425 apprentice posts, apply online

SECL Recruitment 2024: SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Limited) is inviting online applications to fill up multiple vacancies under apprentice positions. Through this recruitment drive, the organization aims at filling up a total of 1425 vacant posts. An official notification for the same has already been released.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website of SECL at secl-cil.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the last date to apply for the vacancies is February 27. Out of the total vacant posts, 350 vacancies are for graduate apprentices while 1075 are for technician apprentices. For further details, check below:

SECL Recruitment 2024 Important dates

Starting date for online registration: February 13, 2024

Closing date for online registration: February 27, 2024

SECL Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

Graduate Apprentice

Mining Engineering: 200 vacant posts

Mechanical Engineering: 50 vacant posts

Electrical Engineering: 50 vacant posts

Civil Engineering: 30 vacant posts

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering: 20 vacant posts

Total: 350 vacant posts

Technician Apprentice

Mining Engineering: 900 vacant posts

Electrical Engineering: 75 vacant posts

Mechanical Engineering: 50 vacant posts

Civil Engineering: 50 vacant posts

Total: 1075 vacant posts

SECL Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for this position must hold a 4-year graduate degree.

They should also hold a 3-year diploma in relevant branch of engineering

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: NA

To check more detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification for the recruitment.

How to Apply