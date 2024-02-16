SECL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 1425 apprentice posts, apply online

SECL Recruitment 2024: SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Limited) is inviting online applications to fill up multiple vacancies under apprentice positions. Through this recruitment drive, the organization aims at filling up a total of 1425 vacant posts. An official notification for the same has already been released.
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website of SECL at secl-cil.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the last date to apply for the vacancies is February 27. Out of the total vacant posts, 350 vacancies are for graduate apprentices while 1075 are for technician apprentices. For further details, check below:
SECL Recruitment 2024 Important dates
- Starting date for online registration: February 13, 2024
- Closing date for online registration: February 27, 2024
SECL Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts
Graduate Apprentice
- Mining Engineering: 200 vacant posts
- Mechanical Engineering: 50 vacant posts
- Electrical Engineering: 50 vacant posts
- Civil Engineering: 30 vacant posts
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering: 20 vacant posts
- Total: 350 vacant posts
Technician Apprentice
- Mining Engineering: 900 vacant posts
- Electrical Engineering: 75 vacant posts
- Mechanical Engineering: 50 vacant posts
- Civil Engineering: 50 vacant posts
- Total: 1075 vacant posts
SECL Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying for this position must hold a 4-year graduate degree.
- They should also hold a 3-year diploma in relevant branch of engineering
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: NA
To check more detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification for the recruitment.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of SECL at secl-nic.in.
- From there, they need to go to the “Career” section on the homepage.
- Click on the link that reads “Diploma & Graduate Apprentice 2024”
- Next, click on “Apply.”
- From there, they need to fill up the details as per requirement.
- Next, upload all required documents as per instructions.
- Finally click on “Submit” to complete the process.