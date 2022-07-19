SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Assistant Manager Posts, Chek details

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Information Technology Stream in the employment newspaper. Interested job aspirants can apply online for the SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 on its official website – sebi.gov.in.

For more details check the article below.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Registration Starting Date: July 14, 2022

Registration Starting Date: July 31, 2022

Phase 1 Exam Date and Paper 1 of Phase 2: 27 August 2022

Phase 2 Exam Date: 24 September 2022

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Information Technology (IT) – 24

UR- 11

OBC – 5

SC – 4

ST – 3

EWS – 1

SEBI Grade A Salary:

The pay scale of Grade A officers is Rs 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit:

Not more than 30 years as on June 30, 2022 that means the candidate must have been born on or after July 01, 1992.

Selection Process for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase I – Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase II – Oline examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase III – Interview

How to Apply for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply for the recruitment at SEBI’s website ‘www.sebi.gov.in’ by clicking on the Recruitment Notification entitled “SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE – RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A and fill in the application form as per instructions. The last date to apply for the post is July 31, 2022.

Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWSs – Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges

SC/ ST/ PwBD – Rs. 100/- as intimation charges

SEBI Grade A Application Form

SEBI Grade A Notification Download

