SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Assistant Manager Posts, Chek details

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Information Technology Stream in the employment newspaper. Interested job aspirants can apply online for the SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 on its official website – sebi.gov.in.
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
Registration Starting Date: July 14, 2022
Registration Starting Date: July 31, 2022
Phase 1 Exam Date and Paper 1 of Phase 2: 27 August 2022
Phase 2 Exam Date: 24 September 2022
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Information Technology (IT) – 24
- UR- 11
- OBC – 5
- SC – 4
- ST – 3
- EWS – 1
SEBI Grade A Salary:
The pay scale of Grade A officers is Rs 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.
Age Limit:
Not more than 30 years as on June 30, 2022 that means the candidate must have been born on or after July 01, 1992.
Selection Process for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
Phase I – Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)
Phase II – Oline examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)
Phase III – Interview
How to Apply for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022?
Candidates can apply for the recruitment at SEBI’s website ‘www.sebi.gov.in’ by clicking on the Recruitment Notification entitled “SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE – RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A and fill in the application form as per instructions. The last date to apply for the post is July 31, 2022.
Application Fee
- UR/OBC/EWSs – Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges
- SC/ ST/ PwBD – Rs. 100/- as intimation charges
SEBI Grade A Notification Download
