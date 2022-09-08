SCSTRTI recruitment 2022: Fresh notification for several vacancies released, check details

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), ST & SC Development Department, Government of Odisha has decided to engage 01 (One) Consultant (Research), 01 (One) Consultant (Training), 01 (One) Consultant (IT) and 01 (One) Accountant to carry out the effective functioning of the Institute.

Interested applicants may download the Terms of Reference (TOR) from the official website of ST & SC Development Department, Odisha www.stscodisha.gov.in or official website of SCSTRTI www.scstrti.in to know about the positions that are to be filled up for the Institute.

The applicants may submit their applications enclosing copies of documents in support of their qualifications and experiences along with requisite detail address for correspondence, contact number and email address in a sealed cover super scribing the name of the project and positions for which applied, addressed to The Advisor-cum-Director & Special Secretary, SCSTRTI, CRPF Square, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar-751003 through Registered Post / Speed Post only. The last date for receiving the applications is 19.09.2022, 5.30 PM.

SCSTRTI vacancy 2022 details:

Consultant (Research): 1

Consultant (Training): 1

Consultant (IT): 1

Accountant: 1

Age limits for SCSTRTI recruitment 2022:

Consultant (Research): 60 years and above as on 01.09.2022.

Consultant (Training): 60 years and above as on 01.09.2022.

Consultant (IT): Age: 40 years and above as on 01.09.2022.

Accountant: 60 years and above as on 01.09.2022.

Monthly salary for SCSTRTI vacancy 2022:

Consultant (Research): Rs 60, 000/

Consultant (Training): Rs 60, 000

Consultant (IT): Rs 75, 000

Accountant: Rs 20, 000

SCSTRTI recruitment Terms of Engagement:

The engagement will be purely contractual, target job specific and coterminus with the tenure of the post.

The candidates will work under the direct supervision of the Advisor-cumDirector and Special Secretary, SCSTRTI. They will be placed in SCSTRTI.

Mode of Selection for SCSTRTI recruitment 2022: