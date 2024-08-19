SCI Recruitment 2024: Notification out for Junior Court Attendant posts, Know all details

The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released a recruitment notification for hiring of Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) positions. The Chosen candidate will be paid Rs 46210 per month. In accordance with the official notification of SCI Recruitment 2024, there are 80 vacancies for the assigned position.

Important Dates

Online Registration starting date: August 23, 2024

Last date of applications: September 12, 2024

Vacancy Details

Supreme Court of India (SCI) is hiring a total of 80 posts for Junior Court Attendant position.

Educational Qualification

The applicant should have cleared 10th class and must have done 01 year of full time diploma in cooking/ culinary arts from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit

The minimum and maximum age limit for the aforementioned position should be between 18 to 27 years as of 01.08.2024.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected via performance in written test which consists Objective Type Question Paper in bilingual (English and Hindi), a Practical Trade Skill Test in cooking followed by an Interview.

Salary for SCI Recruitment 2024

The selected candidates will get a basic salary of Rs. 21700 plus the customary allowances as permitted by the Rules. The approximate gross salary based on the current rate of allowances including HRA is Rs. 46210 per month.

How to apply for SCI recruitment 2024

Potential candidates who meet the requirements mentioned above must apply online through the official website of SCI on or before the last date. The online application period will start from 23.08.2024.

Registration Fee for SCI Recruitment 2024

Applicants need to pay a Registration fee of Rs.400. However, SC/ST/Physically Challenged/Ex-Servicemen/ Dependent of Freedom Fighters/ Widow/ Divorcee Women/ Judicially separated Women and are not re-married are required to Pay Rs.200 as a Registration Fee.