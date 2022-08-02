SCI Recruitment 2022: Apply soon for Assistant Manager posts before this date

Shipping Corporation Of India (SCI) Limited has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Managers (E2) on contract basis (with the possibility of regularization following due procedures in case of a requirement.)

The registration for the recruitment exam has commenced and the last date to fill the application form for the post is August 16.

SCI invites online applications from Indian nationals for the following posts at the level of Assistant

Managers (E2) on contract (with the possibility of regularization following due procedures in case of a requirement.)

Tentative Dates/Month:

Date of release of Advertisement and start of Applications: 16th July 2022

Last date of receipt of completely filled application forms and payment of fees: 16th August 2022

Admit cards to the candidates for Online Exam: 26th August 2022

Online Exam: 11th September 2022

Result of Online Exam and short listing of candidates for Stage II: 4th week of Septmber.2022

Stage II: Group Discussion and Interviews: 2nd week of October 2022

Result Declaration: 4th week of October 2022

Name and number of posts:

Management: 17

Finance: 10

HR: 10

Law: 5

Fire &

Security: 2

CS: 1

Qualification Required

Management: 2 years full time MBA /Post Graduate Degree in Business Management/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

Finance: Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant

HR: 2 years full time MBA/MMS with specialization in Personnel Management/HRD/HRM/Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare OR 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel

Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare/HRM OR Masters in Personnel Management from UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

Fire & Security: Full time regular BE/B.Tech. in Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognised University (10+2+4 regular stream) with minimum of 60% marks. Personnel with relevant

experience in PSUs/PSBs will be given preference.

CS: Qualified Company Secretary having Associate / Fellow membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Age Limits:

Age Limit as on 01.05.2022 is not more than 27 years. Age will be relaxable by 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer), 5 years for SC/ST and 10 years for PWD candidates, as per extant guidelines. Relaxation for Ex-servicemen candidates will be as per Government of India guidelines.

Application Fees:

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500/- (Rs. Five hundred only) is to be paid by General, OBC and EWS candidates. A non-refundable fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. Hundred only) is to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/ExSM as Intimation Fee. The Application Fee is non-refundable. The process of Registration is complete only when fee is paid through online mode on or before the last date for payment of the fee.

How to apply: