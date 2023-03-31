SCERT Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for faculty post, check details and how to apply

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has released notification for 99 faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SCERT Recruitment 2023 on or before 14th April 2023.

Check SCERT Recruitment 2023 age limit, qualification and other details here.

SCERT Recruitment 2023 Important Dates:

Opening Date: March 27, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 14, 2023

SCERT Recruitment Vacancies:

Faculty posts: 99

SCERT Recruitment Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have M.Ed with at least 55% of marks in a recognized university or MA with a minimum of 55% marks along with a B.Ed.

Application Fees

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates: Rs 1600/-

Women/ SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates: Rs 1100/-

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises of a computer-based test. The test consists of 150 objective-type questions. Qualifying marks in written test is prescribed as 40 percent for UR, 30 percent for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25% for ST.

Age Limit:

Eligible candidates should be between 18 to 45 years of age.

How To Apply SCERT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Visit the official website of The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link – Direct Recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor in SCERT and DIETs, Delhi’ available on the home page.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts.

For further details click here to visit the official website.