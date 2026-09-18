SBI to hire Group CISO post, salary up to Rs 2.5 crore annually

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SBI recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India has released notification for the recruitment of Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) post. Notification for the recruitment was released on September 4.

The compensation that will be offered to the selected candidate is up to Rs 2.5 crore per annum. The selected one has to lead the bank’s cybersecurity strategy, information security framework and security operations.

The eligible and interested candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria and should make sure to apply before the deadline which is September 24.

The vacancies is aimed to filled with a expectation from the selected candidate to oversee and strengthen SBI’s information security and cybersecurity operations.

Candidate must also note that the post will be negotiable and based on the candidate’s experience and suitability for the role.

Eligibility Criteria:

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Must be a citizen of India

Candidate must not be more than 57 years old and should have 15-20 years of experience in IT with relevant experience suitable for Group CISO post.

Candidates must also have technical or postgraduate qualification from a university, institution or board recognised by the Government of India or approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Must have the BTech/BE degree from Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Cyber Security, Equivalent degree in the specified disciplines.

Candidates with MCA, MTech or MSc in Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Electronics, Electronics and Communications Engineering or Cyber Security can also apply

Selection Process:

Shortlisted based on the criteria prescribed by SBI

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How to Apply:

Visit the official SBI website

Click and divert to recruitment window.

Do as asked in the form

Keep a screenshot for future reference

To know the whole detailed explanation on how to apply one should read the official notification released by the bank.