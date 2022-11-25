SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for several posts, salary up to Rs. 19.50 lakh

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply after going through the notification. Vacancy for a total of 65 posts is available. The last date to apply is December 12, 2022. For eligibility and other details, check below:

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Vacancy details:

Total Posts: 65

Manager (Projects-Digital Payments) – 05

Manager (Products-Digital Payments / Cards) – 02

Manager (Products-Digital Platforms) – 02

Manager (Credit Analyst) – 55

Circle Advisor (Central Armed Police Forces) – 01

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Pay Scale:

Manager (Projects-Digital Payments) – Rs. 63,840/- to Rs. 78,230/- Per Month

Manager (Products-Digital Payments / Cards) – Rs. 63,840/- to Rs. 78,230/- Per Month

Manager (Products-Digital Platforms) – Rs. 63,840/- to Rs. 78,230/- Per Month

Manager (Credit Analyst) – Rs. 63,840/- to Rs. 78,230/- Per Month

Circle Advisor (Central Armed Police Forces) – Rs. 19.50 Lakhs Per Annum

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Educational Qualification:

For Manager (Digital Payments)

The candidate should have done a B.E/B. Tech degree in any discipline OR MCA/ MBA / PGDM or equivalent from a recognized institute.

Should have a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

For Manager (Credit Analyst)

The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized board.

The candidate should have a full-time degree in MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA.

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Age Limit:

Manager (Projects-Digital Payments) – Minimum 28 years; Maximum 35 years

Manager (Products-Digital Payments / Cards) – Minimum 28 years; Maximum 35 years

Manager (Products-Digital Platforms) – Minimum 28 years; Maximum 35 years

Manager (Credit Analyst) – Minimum 25 years; Maximum 35 years

Circle Advisor (Central Armed Police Forces) – Maximum 60 years

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Application Fee:

In order to complete application process, candidates have to pay an application fee as per mentioned:

General / EWC / OBC Candidates: Rs.750

SC / ST / PwD Candidates: Nil

Payment Mode: The payment can be done online via Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Important Dates:

Starting Date for Apply Online & Fee Payment : November 22. 2022

November 22. 2022 Last Date to Apply Online & Fee Payment: December 12, 2022

Dates for Download of Admit Card: During November/ December 2022

To read the notification for the post of Circle Advisor, Click here.

To read the notification for the post of Manager (Credit analyst), Click here.

To read the notification for the post of Manager (Digital Payments/ Cards/ Digital Platforms), Click here.

To view the official website, Click here.