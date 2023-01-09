SBI SCO Recruitment: Registration closes today, Check how to apply

Candidates willing to apply for SBI SCO recruitment 2023 are to apply soon. Online applications can be submitted at the official SBI website.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts for Special Cadre Officers. A total of 36 vacancies are available. An official notification for the same has been released. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for submission of online applications was earlier decided at December 29. However, after an extension, the last date got shifted to January 9, i.e, today. Interested and eligible candidates are to apply at the earliest. Applications can be submitted online at the official SBI website. For further details, check below:

SBI SCO Recruitment Important dates

  • Starting date for submission of online application: December 9, 2022
  • Extended date for submission of online application: January 9, 2023
  • Last date for the printing of application: January 24, 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment Vacant posts

Vacant posts on regular basis

  • Deputy Manager (Database Administrator): 6 posts
  • Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer): 2 posts
  • Deputy Manager (Java Developer): 5 posts
  • Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator): 3 posts

  • Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer: 3 posts
  • Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer: 3 posts
  • Senior Executive (Java Developer: 10 posts
  • Senior Executive (Technical support: 1 post
  • Executive (Technical support): 2 posts
  • Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect): 1 post

SBI SCO Recruitment Eligibility

  • The candidate applying should hold a B.E/B.Tech or MCA/MTech or an MSc degree from a recognized university.
  • Candidates to check the official notification for detailed information

How to Apply?

  • Candidates are to visit the official SBI website.
  • Go to the career section on the home page.
  • Click on the provided link to register.
  • Log in with acquired credentials
  • Fill the application form with required details
  • Upload all necessary documents
  • Submit the application
  • Candidates are advised to keep a print out of the form for their reference

Important links

  • To visit the official SBI website, click here
  • To view the official notification, click here
