SBI SCO Recruitment: Registration closes today, Check how to apply

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts for Special Cadre Officers. A total of 36 vacancies are available. An official notification for the same has been released. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for submission of online applications was earlier decided at December 29. However, after an extension, the last date got shifted to January 9, i.e, today. Interested and eligible candidates are to apply at the earliest. Applications can be submitted online at the official SBI website. For further details, check below:

SBI SCO Recruitment Important dates

Starting date for submission of online application: December 9, 2022

Extended date for submission of online application: January 9, 2023

Last date for the printing of application: January 24, 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment Vacant posts



Vacant posts on regular basis

Deputy Manager (Database Administrator): 6 posts

Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer): 2 posts

Deputy Manager (Java Developer): 5 posts

Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator): 3 posts

Vacant posts on regular basis

Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer: 3 posts

Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer: 3 posts

Senior Executive (Java Developer: 10 posts

Senior Executive (Technical support: 1 post

Executive (Technical support): 2 posts

Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect): 1 post

SBI SCO Recruitment Eligibility

The candidate applying should hold a B.E/B.Tech or MCA/MTech or an MSc degree from a recognized university.

Candidates to check the official notification for detailed information

How to Apply?

Candidates are to visit the official SBI website.

Go to the career section on the home page.

Click on the provided link to register.

Log in with acquired credentials

Fill the application form with required details

Upload all necessary documents

Submit the application

Candidates are advised to keep a print out of the form for their reference

Important links