SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Application open for 131 vacant posts, Salary Rs 25-Rs 50 Lakh

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced four major recruitment notifications for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions across various departments. This is an excellent opportunity for qualified candidates looking to join India’s largest public sector bank. Whether you have experience in climate risk management, IT security, business analysis, or internal audit, SBI likely has a role for you.

The combined recruitment drive offers a total of 131 vacancies, which include both regular and contractual positions. Salary packages for certain posts range from ₹25 lakhs to ₹50 lakhs per annum, while other positions come with structured pay scales (MMGS-II and MMGS-III). The application window opens on February 23-24, 2026, and candidates must apply by March 15-16, 2026. Interested candidates should visit the SBI official website at onlinesbi.sbi.bank.in for the latest updates and direct links to all four recruitment drives.

Vacancies:

Total Vacant Posts: 131

Manager (Risk Specialist-Climate Risk) — MMGS-III: 2

Deputy Manager (Multiple IT Roles) — MMGS-II: 12

Business Analyst — Contractual: 1

Assistant VP (IS Audit), Deputy Manager (IS Audit), Deputy Manager (CA-Internal Audit) — Regular/Contractual: 116

Application Fee:

As per the notice, the application fee for General/EWS/OBC candidates is ₹750. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD are exempted from payment of application fees.

Age Limit

The age limit varies from 25 to 40, depending on the post you are applying for.

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech)

Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) with a specialization in Sustainability, Climate Risk, or ESG, or an equivalent qualification with demonstrated expertise in climate risk management.

Minimum 5 years of Experience in climate risk management, IT security, business analysis, or internal audit.

Here’s how to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Find the relevant advertisement (24, 25, 26, or 27) and click the “Apply Online” link

Step 3: Register yourself, then provide all the required details.

Step 4: Submit the required documents, photocopies, and signature.

Step 5: Pay the application fees (If applicable), then submit the form.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.