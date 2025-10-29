SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application open for 103 Specialist Cadre Officer posts

Advertisement

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened up registration process for hiring of 103 Specialist Cadre Officers across various categories from October 27, 2025. The recruitment process will go on till November 17, 2025. Interested and interested applicants can apply online on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in till the last date of application that is November 17, 2025.

You can check more details about the recruitment process below:

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total number of posts-103, Check the category wise vacancies below:

Head (Product, Investment & Research) – 1 post

Zonal Head (Retail) – 4 posts

Regional Head – 7 posts

Relationship Manager-Team Lead – 19 posts

Investment Specialist (IS) – 22 posts

Investment Officer (IO) – 46 posts

Project Development Manager (Business) – 2 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The age limit for the positions indicated above varies. For example, the minimum age for the positions of Head (Product, Investment, and Research), Zonal Head (Retail), and Regional Head is 35, and the maximum is 50.

Advertisement

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The candidates will be shortlisted then have to go through multiple rounds of interviews. The shortlisted candidates will go through one or more rounds of personal / telephone/video interviews, and CTC negotiations.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The non-refundable application fee and intimation charges are ₹750. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from application costs. The cost must be paid online using a debit card, credit card, or internet banking.

Direct link to apply

Read the detailed advertisement here

For positions such as Relationship Manager-Team Lead and Investment Specialist (IS), the minimum age limit is 28 years and the maximum age limit is 42 years; for Investment Officer (IO), the minimum age limit is 28 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years; for Project Development Manager (Business), the minimum age limit is 30 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years; and for Central Research Team (Support), the minimum age limit is 25 years and the maximum age is 35 years.