SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Hiring underway for 1497 Deputy Manager & other posts

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened hiring for Specialist Cadre Officer positions at its official site at sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts from September 14 till October 4, 2024 through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1497 posts in the organization.

Check more details about eligibility, selection process, and other details below:

Important Dates:

Starting date: September 14, 2024

Last date: October 4, 2024

Vacancy Details:

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit to apply for the posts by reading the Detailed Notification on the official website.

Selection Process

Deputy Manager: The selection process for Deputy Manager posts comprises of Shortlisting – cum – tiered/layered Interaction. Interaction will carry 100 marks. The bank will decide on the qualifying marks for interaction.

The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interaction only. In case more than one candidate scores common marks at the cut-off point, such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit list.

Assistant Manager: The selection process comprises of online written test and interaction. The written test of 100 marks will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2024. The exam will comprise 60 questions for a duration of 75 minutes. Category-wise, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be called for Interaction based on their performance in the Online Written Test. The interaction will carry 25 marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC candidates is Rs 750. However, SC/ ST /PwBD candidates does not have to pay any fees/intimation charges. The applicants can pay the payment by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application opens for 8,113 graduate posts, Check details here