SBI Recruitment: State Bank Of India soon to recruit 3,500 officers, Check details

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is planning to hire around 3,500 officers to strengthen its operations and improve customer service across India. SBI’s Deputy Managing Director (HR) and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Kishore Kumar Poludasu told PTI that the bank has already recruited 505 Probationary Officers (POs) in June and that the process to fill a similar number of vacancies is currently underway, with applications already received.

Speaking about specialist roles, Poludasu said that around 1,300 officers have been selected to handle IT and cybersecurity functions. “The advertisement for 541 PO vacancies has been released, and applications have already come in,” he added. The recruitment of POs follows a three-stage process — preliminary exam, main exam, followed by a psychometric test and interviews.

He further mentioned that around 3,000 circle-based officers are also being considered, and the recruitment process for these positions is expected to conclude within the current financial year. Earlier this year, SBI Chairman C. S. Setty had announced that the bank’s total recruitment across categories would be about 18,000 positions, including 13,500 clerical posts and the rest for POs and locally based officers.

In the first quarter of this year, SBI recruited 13,455 junior associates and 505 POs to enhance customer experience at its branches nationwide. Poludasu also shared that the bank is implementing a long-term strategy to increase gender diversity, with the goal of raising the proportion of women in its workforce to 30% within the next five years.

“If we talk about frontline staff, women make up nearly 33%, but overall, they account for 27% of the total workforce. We are working to improve this figure to strengthen diversity within the organisation,” Poludasu said.

SBI currently employs more than 2.4 lakh people, one of the highest workforce numbers among all organisations in the country and the largest in the Indian banking sector. The bank is committed to creating a workplace where women can thrive and grow at all levels, he added.

To achieve this, SBI has introduced several women-centric initiatives such as creche allowances for working mothers, a family connect programme, and training support for women returning from maternity, sabbatical, or extended sick leave.

The bank also runs a flagship programme called “Empower Her”, aimed at identifying, mentoring, and grooming women for leadership roles through structured leadership labs and coaching sessions. The initiative focuses on building a strong pipeline of women leaders and improving representation at the top levels of management.

Through these initiatives, SBI aims to promote inclusivity, ensure work-life balance, and build a more equitable workforce for the future.