SBI recruitment 2026 for SO posts, annual salary up to Rs 97 Lakh

Advertisement

SBI recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India has released recruitment notification for 207 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The recruitment will be done based on contract.

The SBI Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment for 207 vacancies includes Zonal Head, Regional Head, Relationship Manager-Team Lead, Investment Manager-Team Lead, Investment Officer, Vice President-Wealth, and Assistant Vice President-Wealth.

The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 25 through the official State Bank of India website sbi.bank.in.

Vacancy details:

Total: 207

Zonal Head: 1

Regional Head: 5

Relationship Manager-Team Lead: 24

Investment Manager-Team Lead: 9

Investment Officer: 4

Vice President-Wealth: 91

Assistant Vice President-Wealth: 73

Eligibility Criteria:

The below is the post wise eligibility Criteria for the 207 Specialist Cadre Officer posts:

Zonal Head:

MBA degree with 60 per cent marks from recognised university.

Certificates in CFP, CFA, NISM V-A or NISM 21-A.

Must have 15 years of experience in relevant field.

Age limit for the post is 35 to 50 years.

Regional Head:

MBA degree in Banking, Finance or Marketing with 60 per cent marks.

Certificates in CFP, CFA, NISM V-A, NISM Investment Adviser or NISM 21-A

Must have 12 years of experience in relevant field.

Age limit for the post is 35 to 50 years.

Relationship Manager-Team Lead:

Bachelor’s degree in any field.

Eight years of work experience.

Age limit for the post is 35 to 50 years.

Advertisement

Investment Manager-Team Lead:

Must have educational and professional requirements specified by the bank for the post along with relevant experience and age criteria.

Investment Officer:

Masater’s/Post graduate diploma in Finance, Accountancy, Business Management, Commerce, Economics, Capital Markets, Banking, Insurance or Actuarial Science.

Or have CFA or CA qualifications.

Must have 6 years of experience in relevant field.

Age limit for the post is 28 to 42 years.

Vice President-Wealth:

Bachelor’s degree in any field.

Six years of work experience.

Age limit for the post is 28 to 42 years.

Recruitment based on Contract:

Selected candidate will be appointed based on five years of contract.

The contract can be extended by another four years.

Annual CTC mentioned is not fixed, needs to be negotiated,

Factors that CTC depends on is experience, current salary, and location of posting.

Application Fee:

General/EWS/OBC: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwBD: No fees

Selection Process:

Shortlisting: 1 or 2 rounds of interviews

Interview mode: Telephone or video conference

CTC discussion during interview

Interview marks: 100

Qualifying marks: to be decided by the bank.