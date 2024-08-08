SBI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1100+ vacancies, Check details

State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application link for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts of manager, officer, clerk, economist, and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The Specialist Cadre Officer ( Economist & Defence Banking Advisor posts) registration started on July 17, and the last date is August 6. Meanwhile, the Specialist Cadre Officer (VP Wealth, Manager and other posts) registration commenced on July 19, 2024 and will end today that is August 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the registration process for recruitment of Sportsperson(s) in State Bank of India in Officers / Clerical cadre for 8 disciplines or sports started on July 24. The application process for the same will end on August 14, 2024.

Check the vacancy details, selection process, application fee and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

VP Wealth: 643 posts

Relationship Manager: 273 posts

Clerical (Sportsperson): 51 posts

Investment Officer: 39 posts

Relationship Manager – Team Lead: 32 posts

Investment Specialist: 30 posts

Officers (Sportsperson): 17 posts

Regional Head: 6 posts

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 posts

Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts

Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts

Economist: 2 posts

Defence Banking Advisor – Army: 1 post

Project Development Manager (Technology): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

You can check the details about the post-wise eligibility criteria on the official notification given on the website.

SBI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for sportsperson recruitment will be based on shortlisting and an assessment test. The Assessment will be done on the basis of recognized sports achievements, General intelligence/ Knowledge of Game/ Personality, and Activeness and Physical fitness.

The selection of economists and Defence Banking Advisors will be based on an interview of 100 marks. The bank will decide the qualifying marks in the interview.

The candidates applying for the VP Wealth, Manager and other posts will comprises of shortlisting and interview-cum-CTC negotiations.

Application Fees

The application fee and intimation charges for the recruitment drive is Rs 750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates. Meanwhile, SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the fees. The payment can be done online by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.