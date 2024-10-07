SBI Recruitment 2024: Bank to recruit 10,000 employees, know how to apply

An excellent opportunity to secure a job at SBI (State Bank of India) is about to come. The bank is aiming to hire 10,000 new employees in the upcoming financial year, 2024-25. This recruitment drive is intended to meet the growing demands in general banking services and enhance the bank’s technical capabilities. SBI has made substantial investments in technology to strengthen its digital channels.

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, “We are strengthening our staff on the technology as well as general banking side. We have recently announced the recruitment of about 1,500 technology experts at the entry-level and slightly higher level.” He said, “Our technology recruitment is also on specialized jobs like data scientists, data architects, network operators, etc. We are recruiting them for a variety of jobs on the technology side.” Appointments to be made on these posts

The bank is planning to hire approximately 8,000 to 10,000 employees, including general banking staff and technology experts. As of March 2024, the bank had a total of 232,296 employees, with 110,116 officers working at the end of the last financial year. When asked about capacity building, CS Shetty mentioned that the bank continuously retains and upgrades existing employees to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

SBI plans to open 600 new branches across India during this financial year for network expansion. As of March 2024, the bank currently operates 22,542 branches nationwide. Setty revealed that the branch expansion strategy focuses on emerging areas, particularly residential colonies that are currently underserved. Setty stated, “We aim to add around 600 branches this year.”