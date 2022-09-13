SBI recruitment 2022: Online application for Deputy Chief Technology Officer begins, apply now

State Bank of India invites Online applications from Indian citizens for appointment of Specialist Cadre Officers on contractual basis. Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Name and number of vacant posts:

Deputy Chief Technology Officer: 2

Maximum age limits: (Age as on 01.01.2022)

45

Educational Qualifications:

Engineering Graduate or MCA from a recognized University/Institution.

E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech from a recognized University/Institution in Software Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/Computer Technology/Electronics/Electronics & Communications will be preferred.

MBA will be an added advantage

Application fees:

Application fees (Non-refundable) is 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

How to apply?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Apply”).

Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once application is filled-in completely, candidate should submit the same. In the event of candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. This facility of editing the saved information will be available for three times only. Once the application is filled completely, candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of fee.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.