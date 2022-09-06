SBI recruitment 2022 notification for over 5000 clerk posts issued, check details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up over 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate in the clerical cadre.

The online application for 5008 posts of the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 15 different circles around the country will begin from tomorrow and will continue till September 27.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites of the bank– bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in.

According to the notification, the preliminary examination is likely to be conducted in November this year while the main examination is expected to be held in December 2022 or January 2023.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 age limits:

The candidates should not be below 20 years of age or more than 28 years as on August 1, 2022. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

SBI Clerk vacancy application fee:

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Nil

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

Educational qualification for SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: