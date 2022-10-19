SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1422 CBO posts, Check salary and other details

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). SBI is going to fill-up 1400 regular and 22 backlog vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria, can submit their forms on the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in. The last date for submission of application forms is November 7.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Important Date

Commencement of SBI CBO application process: October 18, 2022

Last Date to register for SBI CBO posts: November 7, 2022

SBI CBO 2022 Exam Date: December 4, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assam/ Arunachal Pradesh /Manipur/ Meghalaya/ Mizoram/ Nagaland/ Tripura – 300

Maharashtra/ Goa -212

Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh – 183

Rajasthan- 201

Odisha – 175

Telangana – 176

West Bengal/ Sikkim/ A & N Islands – 175

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up around 1422 vacancies across the country.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

The applicant with a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or with equivalent qualification can apply for these posts. Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant will also be accepted.

In addition to these, ) Experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification) of at least 2 years as on September 30, 2022 is required. The experience of work could should be as an officer in any scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank as listed in the second schedule of Reserved Bank of India.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age limit for these posts is 21-30 years as on September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.

Salary: Rs. 36,000/-

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the SBI CBO posts through three rounds- online examination, Screening and the final round will be an interview. The online test for shortlisting candidates is tentatively scheduled for December 4.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The ST, PWD candidates do not need to pay any application fee.

How to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022

Visit the website of the bank sbi.co.in.

Click on ‘Apply Online’ given against “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” on the home page.

Fill the SBI CBO application form as per instructions and upload all the essential documents.

Take out a print out of the application form for future reference.

Click here for Official Notification PDF