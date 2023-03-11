SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 vacancies, Check details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the engagement of retired officers of SBI, Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs), and other PSBs for the post of Business Correspondent Facilitator on a contractual basis.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online on the Bank’s website from March 10, 2023. The deadline for application submission is March 31, 2023.

The Bank has a total of 868 provisional vacancies across various circles in India. The number of vacancies mentioned is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank. The selected retired officers could be posted anywhere in India as per bank’s requirement. The selected candidates will receive remuneration as per the bank’s policy.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The total number of vacancies for this post is 868, which are distributed among different circles.

SC: 136

ST: 57

OBC: 216

EWS: 80

GEN: 379

PWD: 18

The vacancies for PWD are horizontal, which means that they are distributed across different categories of disability.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The retired officer should have retired from the bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. Officers who voluntarily retired, resigned, suspended, or left the bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible.

The engagement shall be up to the maximum age of 65 years, subject to other conditions regarding the renewal of the contract. Ex-officers should not be more than 63 years of age as on the date of advertisement.

The retired officers should have a good track record of performance and deep knowledge of the Bank’s systems and procedures.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

As per SBI Recruitment 2023 official notification, the selection process of candidates will be done through shortlisting and interview.

The interview will carry 100 marks, and the qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank. The merit list for final selection will be prepared based on the scores obtained in the interview, subject to the candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks.

