SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Bank to release notification soon, Check details here

Job aspirants be prepared, the State Bank of India (SBI) might start a fresh recruitment drive for Probationary Officers (PO) positions. The bank has not released the official notification yet. But, it is expected to be out soon for 2025 recruitment.

The hiring will be done through a regular online process at the official careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in.

As soon as the notification for SBI PO Recruitment is released. The SBI PO application form 2024 will be accessible in addition to the notification.

It is expected that SBI will recruit approximately 2,000 candidates during this recruitment drive. The PO position is available to applicants aged between 21 and 30 years. There is no upper limit on the number of attempts.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure for the SBI PO (State Bank of India Probationary Officer) consists of several stages: a preliminary exam, a main exam, a psychometric test, group exercises, and an interview.

The SBI PO preliminary test is conducted online and consists of 100 objective-type questions, categorized into three subjects: English, numerical aptitude, and reasoning. Each section has its time allocation, and the total duration of the preliminary exam is one hour, with a total score of 100 points.

Candidates who succeed in the SBI preliminary exam will advance to the next stage, which is the main exam. This descriptive test lasts for 30 minutes and is mark 50 points.

The SBI PO group discussion phase carries 20 points, while the interview round carries 30.

Qualification(Expected)

To apply for the above-mentioned post, the minimum qualification of the aspirant should be graduation from a recognized university. You will get more details after the official notification is released.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 2,000 vacancies were notified to be filled in 2025.

How to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2025?

Once the online application process is started, the candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves.

Step-1: Visit the career page on the official website, sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step-2: Click on the ‘current openings’

Step-3: Click on the link for the ‘SBI PO Recruitment 2025’

Step-4: Log in and Fill out the application form.

Step-5: Upload documents, Pay the application fee

Step-6: Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future need.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website to get the latest updates. Candidates will be able to read details of educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other information through the official notification.