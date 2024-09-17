SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Bank to release notification soon, Check details

Job aspirants be prepared, the State Bank of India (SBI) might start a fresh recruitment drive for Probationary Officers positions. The bank has not released the official notification yet. But, it is expected to be out soon.

The hiring will be done through regular online process at the official careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/carrers.

Looking at past records, the notifications for this SBI PO 2024 recruitment exam will highly likely be released in September as well. SBI will also begin the registration and application process from this month only.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024:Notification

In 2023, the notification was released on September 6, and the registration window opened on September 7. Similarly, in 2022, the notification was released on September 21, and the application process began on September 22.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for the latest updates. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to access details on educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other relevant information.

Qualification(Expected)

To apply for the above-mentioned post, the minimum qualification of the aspirant should be graduation from a recognized university. Candidates are advised to check the official notification thoroughly for more details on the same.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

In 2023, the bank released a notification for recruitment to the 2,000 vacancies and in 2022, the number of vacancies was 1,673.

How to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2024?

Once the online application process is started, the candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves.

Step-1: Visit the career page on the official website, sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step-2: Click on the ‘current openings’

Step-3: Click on the link for the ‘SBI PO Recruitment 2024’

Step-4: Log in and Fill out the application form.

Step-5: Upload documents, Pay the application fee

Step-6: Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future need.