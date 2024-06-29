SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Apply for 4613 vacancies, Check all details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release notification for the clerk examination for the year 2024-25. The examination is all set to recruit for 4613 vacancies under clerk, i.e., Junior Associate posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination at the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in. SBI will reportedly release the notification in the month of October-November.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Application Period: October – November 2024

Examination date: To be announced

Educational Qualifications:

A candidate must possess a valid graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age Limit:

A candidate must age between 20 and 28 years of age.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD: Exempted from paying application fee

Selection Process:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

Candidates who clear both stages will be shortlisted for the appointment as Clerk in SBI branches.

How to Apply:

Candidates are to visit the official website of SBI

Click on the ‘Careers’ tab.

Next open the ‘Current Openings’ tab.

Select the position you want to apply for and click on ‘Apply Online.’

Now if you are an existing user of the site, you will have to login using your credentials.

New users will have to create their account before moving forward.

Fill out the application form with all necessary details and upload required documents.

Submit the application after paying the application fee.

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.