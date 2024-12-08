SBI clerk recruitment 2024: Application process begins for Junior Associate Posts, Check Details

SBI (State Bank of India) conducts examinations annually to recruit candidates for several clerical posts across different branches of SBI across the nation. SBI Clerk is one of the most awaited bank exams. A huge number of candidates appear for the same every year. The official notification for SBI clerk recruitment for this year was released. A total of 50 posts are vacant. SBI Clerk 2024 for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Ladakh UT, including the Leh and Kargil Valleys, under the Chandigarh Circle. The online application process has been begun on December 7 and will continue till December 27.

Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply online at the official SBI website. To know further details, scroll below:

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 Important dates

Notification Release Date: December 06, 2024

Starting date for submission of applications: December 07, 2024

Closing date for submission of applications: December 27, 2024

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2024: January 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2024: February 2025

SBI Clerk Recruitment, Vacancy Details:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced 50 vacancies for the position of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Check Category wise vacancy details here:

SC: 4

ST: 5

OBC: 13

EWS: 5

GEN: 23

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a valid undergraduate (UG) degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Those with integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that their IDD completion date is on or before December 31, 2024.

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit for applying: 20 years

The maximum age limit for applying is 28 years

Application Fee

The application form is to be filled up on the official website of SBI.

Application fee for candidates of the General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

Application fee for candidates of SC/ST/PwD candidates: NIL

How to Apply