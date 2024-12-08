SBI clerk recruitment 2024: Application process begins for Junior Associate Posts, Check Details

SBI (State Bank of India) conducts examinations annually to recruit candidates for several clerical posts across different branches of SBI across the nation. SBI Clerk is one of the most awaited bank exams. A huge number of candidates appear for the same every year. The official notification for SBI clerk recruitment for this year was released. A total of 50 posts are vacant. SBI Clerk 2024 for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Ladakh UT, including the Leh and Kargil Valleys, under the Chandigarh Circle. The online application process has been begun on December 7 and will continue till December 27.
Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply online at the official SBI website. To know further details, scroll below:
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 Important dates
- Notification Release Date: December 06, 2024
- Starting date for submission of applications: December 07, 2024
- Closing date for submission of applications: December 27, 2024
- SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2024: January 2025
- SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2024: February 2025
SBI Clerk Recruitment, Vacancy Details:
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced 50 vacancies for the position of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Check Category wise vacancy details here:
- SC: 4
- ST: 5
- OBC: 13
- EWS: 5
- GEN: 23
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have a valid undergraduate (UG) degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Those with integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that their IDD completion date is on or before December 31, 2024.
Age Limit:
- Minimum age limit for applying: 20 years
- The maximum age limit for applying is 28 years
Application Fee
- The application form is to be filled up on the official website of SBI.
- Application fee for candidates of the General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750
- Application fee for candidates of SC/ST/PwD candidates: NIL
How to Apply
- Candidates are to visit the official website of SBI
- Click on the ‘Careers’ tab.
- Next, open the ‘Current Openings’ tab.
- Select the position you want to apply for and click on ‘Apply Online.’
- Now if you are an existing user of the site, you will have to log in using your credentials.
- New users will have to create their accounts before moving forward.
- Fill out the application form with all the necessary details and upload the required documents.
- Submit the application after paying the application fee.