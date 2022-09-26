SBI clerk Recruitment 2022: Over 5000 vacancies open for Junior Associate posts, Last date till September 27

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for over 5000 posts of the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 15 different circles around the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites of the bank– bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in.

The last date for submission of online applications for Junior Associate in the clerical cadre of the State Bank of India (SBI) is September 27, 2022 that is tomorrow. So, candidates who wants to apply for the posts should apply soon.

The online application for the posts of the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 15 different circles around the country began from September 7.

According to the recruitment notification, the preliminary examination is likely to be conducted in November this year while the main examination is expected to be held in December 2022 or January 2023.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 age limits:

The candidates should not be below 20 years of age or more than 28 years as on August 1, 2022. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

SBI Clerk vacancy application fee:

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Nil

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

Educational qualification for SBI Clerk recruitment 2022:

The interested candidates who want to apply online should have done their Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16.

How to apply for SBI clerk Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers – Recruitment of Junior Associates 2022. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.