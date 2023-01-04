SBI clerk prelims 2022: Results online now, admit card for mains out, check here

SBI clerk prelims 2022: SBI clerk prelims result has been declared by the State Bank of India (SBI) on 2 January 2023 along with the SBI clerk cut off and score card on its official website, www.sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022 has been conducted on 15 January 2023 to recruit 5486 Junior Associate posts. The candidates are now able to check the SBI Clerk Result and Score Card from the direct link for SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 from the below section as it is released officially.

How to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022?

The steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims results are given below:

Visit the careers page of SBI

Go to the current opening section from the join SBI tab

Select the exam

Click the result link from the drop-down

The PDF file of the result will open on a new page

Check your roll numbers and download it

Candidates can check there results here.

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2022?

Before checking the result, the following are the steps to check SBI Clerk Result 2022. Candidates must have their Registration Number, Roll Number, and Date of Birth or Password.

Step 1: Go to the official website sbi.co.in or click on the direct download button above

Step 2: Click on “Current Openings”- “SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2022” — “JA Prelms Result Link”.

Step 3: Fill up registration number/Roll Number and date of birth. Enter text verification as appearing on the screen.

Step 4: The SBI Clerk Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 and get a printout of the same for future reference

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Out

State Bank of India has published the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card on 02nd January 2023 on its official website, sbi.co.in. A total of 5486 Vacancies in Customer Support & Sales (clerk) are to be filled out in various branches of State Bank of India across India. Candidates who qualify for the SBI Clerk 2022 prelims phase will be able to download their SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card.

The SBI Clerk Call Letter can be downloaded using the Registration Number and Password. Candidates should be ready along with the hard copy of admit card and documents required for the Exam.

The SBI Clerk 2022 Mains exam is scheduled to be held on 15 January 2023.

Click here to download the SBI Clerk Mains 2022-23 admit card.