SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Registration date extended for 2,050 vacancies, apply online

The State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment 2026 for the Circle-Based Officer (CBO) has been extended and offers 2,050 vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can visit the official website of The State Bank of India and can apply online till February 25.

Graduates aged between 21 and 30 years can submit their SBI CBO application forms through the official website, sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2050 Circle Based Officer vacancies across various SBI circles.

Important dates:

Online registration starting date: January 29

Online registration closing date: February 25

Editing application details closing date: February 25

Last date for printing your application: March 05

Online Fee Payment – January 29 to February 18

Know the states/union territories and the number of vacancies:

Andhra Pradesh: 97

Karnataka: 200

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh: 97

Odisha: 80

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab: 103

Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry: 165

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu: 194

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura: 68

Telangana: 80

Rajasthan: 103

West Bengal, A & N Islands & Sikkim: 200

Uttar Pradesh: 200

Maharashtra and Goa 194

Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana & Uttar Pradesh : 76

Kerala & Lakshadweep: 50

Selection process:

Selection process includes online examination

Screening will take place to examine whether the candidate fulfills the required eligibility criteria or not.

Interview as well as local language proficiency test will be conducted.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the SBI CBO post must meet the prescribed eligibility parameters to get shortlisted for Circle Based Officer post.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for SBI CBO is 21 years, and the maximum age is capped at 30 years.

Local Language: Knowledge of the local language of the applied circle is mandatory.

Only Citizens of India can apply for the Vacancies.

Application Fee:

The application fee varies by category and must be paid online to submit the SBI CBO Form successfully. Applicants need to pay Rs 750, while those who belong to SC/ST/PWBD categories are exempted from the payment of application fee.

How to apply:

Interested candidates need to fill the application form latest by February 25.

Candidates should apply for the recruitment from the official website only as no other website or mode will be accepted.

Candidates must have a valid and active Email id and Mobile number as the result of the examination will be declared on it.

Candidates must register themselves through the official website of the bank which is https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current openings

After the registration they must pay fees for the application form through online mode by using debit card/credit card/Internet Banking.

If any candidate faces any problem while filling up the form or payment of the fees can contact telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM on working days) or lodge their query on http://cgrs.ibps.in.

For more information related to the recruitment interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the SBI Bank or click here to read the notification.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the website https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current openings for staying updated on further important details related to the recruitment for the post of Circle-Based Officer.