SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026: Notification out for 7150 posts, Apply now

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State Bank of India (SBI) has released a fresh notification for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. The notice has been issued by the Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, Mumbai.

According to the official notification, a total of 7150 posts across various units will be filled with this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through official SBI SBI apprenticeship portals from May 19, 2026 till June 8, 2026.

The selected candidate will undergo a one-year training apprenticeship training across different regions.

The examination schedule will be notified later. Applications are accepted only in online mode, with candidates required to follow instructions issued by SBI across participating branches and regional recruitment centres nationwide in India.

The recruitment is managed by the Central Recruitment & Promotion Department at the corporate centre in Mumbai.

Eligibility and age criteria

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Applicants aged between 20 to 28 holding a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. The prescribed age limit is calculated as on April 30, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules for reserved categories.

Selection process

The selection process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 comprises a written examination, followed by a local language test, document verification, and medical examination. Candidates must qualify at each stage as per SBI criteria.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging General, OBC and EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Meanwhile, the SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from payment. Applicants can pay the fee through online mode only.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh faculty recruitment 2026: Notification out to fill 1,523 posts across 19 universities