Sainik School Ambikapur recruitment 2022: Apply for UDC & Quarter Master posts; Salary up to Rs 92,300 per month

Sainik School, Ambikapur has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Quarter Master and Upper Division Clerk on regular scale. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for the above posts within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

The tentative dates for selection test are 28 & 29 Mar 2022.

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Quarter Master – 1 Post

Upper Division Clerk – 1 Post

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Quarter Master – The candidate should done a B.A /B. Com from a recognized institute. At least 5 years experience as UDC stores or as Quartermaster or an exserviceman preferably a JCO with at least 10 years experience in handling and accounting of stores.

Upper Division Clerk – The candidate should be a Graduate with at least 02 years experience in govt or Commercial Organisation and ability to correspond in English. Typing Test (English and Hindi/Regional Language – 35 WPM).

Age Limit (As on 01 Apr 2022)

Minimum age limit- 18 years

Maximum age limit- 55 years

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selection on the basis of written test and skill test.

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Salary

QM – Level 5 of 7th CPC ( Rs 29,200-Rs 92,300)

Upper Division Clerk – Level 4 of 7th CPC ( Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100)

How to apply for Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents should reach this office within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Application Fee

Candidates can submit applications along with Demand Draft (non refundable) worth Rs 500 or Pay by digital mode in favour of ‘Principal Sainik School Ambikapur’ payable at Ambikapur. Any Candidate paying by digital mode is required to attach a copy of screenshot/printout/proof of the same.

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

