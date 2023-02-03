SAIL Recruitment 2023: Salary of Rs 16 LPA, apply now

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise has published notification for the recruitment of MT (Admin) Posts for PR and Law. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 08 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree (full time) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks/Post Graduate Degree (full time) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done through written test (Computer Based Test) or Interview or both. SAIL will intimate to the eligible candidates through Admit Card/Call Letter for the same.

Important Date SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

08 February 2023 is the last date for submission of application for the posts.

Vacancy Details SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

MT (Admin) – PR: 01

MT (Admin) – Law: 01

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Educational Qualification

MT (Admin) – PR: Bachelor’s degree (full time) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Post Graduate Degree (full time) / 02 years Diploma (full time) in Public Relation / Journalism / Mass Communication / Mass Communication & Journalism with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

MT (Admin) – Law: Bachelor’s Degree in law (full time) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

LL.M. (02 years full time course) having specialization in Labour Laws or Commercial Laws with minimum 60% marks (Average of all semesters / years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

How To Apply SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through official website www.sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com after following the steps givne below on or before 08 February 2023.

Go through the ‘User/Instruction Manual’ available in the site and follow the steps as mentioned.

Click on “Login”. If already registered, click on “Registered User”and go furtherby using User ID & Password. If “New User”complete One Time Registration (OTR) first and then go to “Registered User” and go further by using User ID & Password. Complete the application submission process step by step by filling required information, uploading the document(s) as required and making payment online. Submit the application after completion of all requisites and take a printout of completed application for having unique Application / Registration ID.

Click here to read the official notification.