SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for various Executive and Non Executive posts
SAIL has invited online applications for various executive and non-executive posts on its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2023 details here.
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – a Maharatna Public sector Enterprise and leading steel-making company in India, with head office at Ranchi and sub-centers at major SAIL plant locations. SAIL has invited applications for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of the application: March 25, 2023
- Closing date of the application: April 15, 2023
- Last date for printing your application: April 30, 2023
SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:
Executive Posts:
- Consultants: 10
- Medical Officers (MO): 10
- Medical Officers (OHS): 3
- Management Trainee – Tech: 3
- Assistant Manager (Safety): 4
Non-Executive Posts:
- Operator cum Technician Trainee: 87
- Mining Foreman:9
- Surveyor: 6
- Mining Mate: 20
- Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34
- Mining Sirdar: 50
- Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 8
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
The application fees for the above posts are different, interested candidates can visit to official notification for detailed information.
How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website.
To know further details Click Here