Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for various Executive and Non Executive posts

SAIL has invited online applications for various executive and non-executive posts on its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2023 details here.

Recruitment
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
SAIL Recruitment 2023

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – a Maharatna Public sector Enterprise and leading steel-making company in India, with head office at Ranchi and sub-centers at major SAIL plant locations. SAIL has invited applications for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of the application: March 25, 2023
  • Closing date of  the application: April 15, 2023
  • Last date for printing your application: April 30, 2023

SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Executive Posts:

  • Consultants: 10
  • Medical Officers (MO): 10
  • Medical Officers (OHS): 3
  • Management Trainee – Tech: 3
  • Assistant Manager (Safety): 4

Non-Executive Posts:

Take a look

Fresh DRDO recruitment notification issued, check details

ISRO recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for various posts, check details…

  • Operator cum Technician Trainee: 87
  • Mining Foreman:9
  • Surveyor: 6
  • Mining Mate: 20
  • Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34
  • Mining Sirdar: 50
  • Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 8

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fees for the above posts are different, interested candidates can visit to official notification for detailed information.

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2023: 

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website.

To know further details Click Here

KalingaTV Bureau 31400 news
You might also like
Recruitment

IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 200 Junior Assistant posts

Recruitment

BSNL Recruitment 2023: Application invited for apprentice posts, Apply now

Recruitment

NIC vacancy 2023 for 598 posts underway, apply now

Recruitment

ED recruitment 2023 for several vacancies; Salary up to Rs. 81100

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.