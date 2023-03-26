SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for various Executive and Non Executive posts

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – a Maharatna Public sector Enterprise and leading steel-making company in India, with head office at Ranchi and sub-centers at major SAIL plant locations. SAIL has invited applications for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of the application: March 25, 2023

Closing date of the application: April 15, 2023

Last date for printing your application: April 30, 2023

SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Executive Posts:

Consultants: 10

Medical Officers (MO): 10

Medical Officers (OHS): 3

Management Trainee – Tech: 3

Assistant Manager (Safety): 4

Non-Executive Posts:

Operator cum Technician Trainee: 87

Mining Foreman:9

Surveyor: 6

Mining Mate: 20

Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34

Mining Sirdar: 50

Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 8

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fees for the above posts are different, interested candidates can visit to official notification for detailed information.

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website.

To know further details Click Here